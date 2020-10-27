Kathy Hilton Joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 11

Kathy Hilton has joined Season 11 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The actress is the wife of Rick Hilton of the famous Hilton hotel chain and mother to socialites Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Reps for the show declined to comment, but an individual with knowledge of Hiltons’ casting to TheWrap.

Hilton will be on the Bravo show as a “friend of the show,” meaning that she’ll make frequent appearances but won’t be a full-time cast member or “Housewife.” It’s unclear as of yet whether her children will make appearances on the show as well.

Also Read: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as First Asian Castmate

Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, discussed the possibility of Kathy joining back in 2019 on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after Lisa Vanderpump left the show.

“I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Richards said at the time. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Crystal Kung Minkof is also joining Season 11 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The businesswoman is a mother of two and the founder of coconut beverage maker Real Coco.