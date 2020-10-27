Go Pro Today

Kathy Hilton Joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 11

Paris Hilton’s mom will appear as a “friend of the show”

| October 27, 2020 @ 1:16 PM
Kathy Hilton Joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 11

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton has joined Season 11 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The actress is the wife of Rick Hilton of the famous Hilton hotel chain and mother to socialites Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Reps for the show declined to comment, but an individual with knowledge of  Hiltons’ casting to TheWrap.

Hilton will be on the Bravo show as a “friend of the show,” meaning that she’ll make frequent appearances but won’t be a full-time cast member or “Housewife.” It’s unclear as of yet whether her children will make appearances on the show as well.

Also Read: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as First Asian Castmate

Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, discussed the possibility of Kathy joining back in 2019 on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after Lisa Vanderpump left the show.

“I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Richards said at the time. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Crystal Kung Minkof is also joining Season 11 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The businesswoman is a mother of two and the founder of coconut beverage maker Real Coco.

65 Biggest 'This Is Us' Tearjerker Moments - So Far (Photos)

  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Jack and Rebecca This Is Us NBC
  • Kate Toby This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin and Sophie This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us Jack Pearson NBC
  • Deja This Is US NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 2 NBC
  • Tess This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Blake Stadnik NBC
  • This Is Us Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Sterling K Brown Randall NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us Sterling K Brown Randall Pamela Adlon NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
1 of 66

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Heading into the fifth season of "This Is Us," the only thing Pearson-family fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 5 premiere Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

Also Read: ‘This Is Us’ Recap: Here’s Where We Left Off Ahead of Season 5

View In Gallery

Related Content