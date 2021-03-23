‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Slip 5% in Katie Couric’s Debut Week

“Jeopardy!” ratings dipped 5% in Katie Couric’s debut week as guest host. The syndicated Sony game show finished in a first-place tie with “Wheel of Fortune,” both with 5.6 household ratings.

“Wheel,” which was down 2% from the previous week in ratings, averaged almost 200,000 more total viewers than “Jeopardy!” got. “Family Feud” finished third among the game shows, declining 5% to a 5.4 household rating.

Couric was the game show’s first-ever female host. She took the baton from “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, who himself grabbed it from legendary champion and consulting producer Ken Jennings.

Yesterday, Dr. Oz began his “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting duties, so we’ll get his results in two weeks.

