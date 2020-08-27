AXS TV’s “Top Ten Revealed” will resume its third season with 12 new music-themed episodes in October, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Hosted by Katie Daryl, the first new episode premieres Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The first half of Season 3 aired between April 19 to Aug. 9.

Each episode of “Top Ten Revealed” explores a new theme, featuring a rotating roster of icons and experts from across the entertainment industry will share their thoughts on groundbreaking artists, albums and songs that have left their mark on music.

The Oct. 4 episode will explore “Destination Songs” like The Clash’s “London Calling,” the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” and Kiss’ “Detroit Rock City.”

Other episodes include “Canadian Recording Artists” on Oct. 11; “90s One-Hit Wonders” on Oct. 18; “Top Ten Devilish Songs” on Oct. 25; “Iconic Political Songs” on Nov. 1, just in time for the election; “Influential Hip Hop Artists” on Nov. 8; “Music Power Couples” on Nov. 15; “Grunge Bands” on Nov. 22; “More Songs Named After Women” on Nov. 29; “Movie Soundtracks Of The 90s” on Dec. 6; “80s Ladies” on Dec.13; and “Songs About Your Ride” on Dec. 20.

The second half of season three will feature new guests including Jack Osbourne and Ahmet Zappa, folk songstress KT Tunstall, ‘SNL’ alum Finesse Mitchell, ‘MADtv’ star Erica Ash, ‘Cannonball’ commentator Rocsi Diaz, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman, actress and singer Shar Jackson, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Spotify’s Global Head Of Rock Allison Hagendorf.

Returning guests will include Sebastian Bach, Matt Pinfield, Lita Ford, and John 5.

“The Top Ten Revealed gets better and better each year, and I could not be more excited to share everything we have in store for the second-half of season three,” Daryl said. “Where else can you see KISS, Kanye West and Madonna mixing it up alongside Dolly Parton, 2Pac and Nirvana? It’s like the ultimate music festival every single week. Season three started off hot, and we’re keeping the party going with even more new guests, fresh topics and hit songs that music aficionados of all ages will not want to miss!”