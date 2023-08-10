Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sees a possible bright spot in the idea of her former opponent Kari Lake potentially running for the U.S. Senate – it would mean Lake finally concedes.

Appearing on CNN on Wednesday night, Hobbs was asked for her thoughts on Lake’s attempt to represent Arizona again, this time on a higher level, considering the fact that Lake spent months trying to block and deny the election results of 2022 and, to this day, still has not admitted her loss.

“I think it would mean she would have to admit she’s not actually the governor if she chose to launch a Senate bid,” Hobbs said. “I think Arizonans are tired of her continued election denialism and conspiracy theories, and that’s something else that they’ll get their chance to have their say on in November.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Collins: There's reporting that [Lake] is preparing to launch another run to represent Arizona. She still has not conceded to you in the other election that you won…



Hobbs: I think it would mean she would have to admit she's not actually the governor. pic.twitter.com/UopRvfZwZj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023

Granted, that denial wasn’t surprising to anyone. Prior to the midterms, Lake — who was enthusiastically endorsed at the time by now thrice-indicted former president Donald Trump — would not commit to accepting the results of her race against Hobbs, unless of course, Lake herself won.

When she did lose, the “Daily Show” host at the time Trevor Noah joked that losing was what she wanted all along, so she could keep undermining the process of democracy.