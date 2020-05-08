White House Coronavirus Task Force Spokeswoman Katie Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

“She was tested very recently and tested negative and then today I guess for some reason, she tested positive,” Trump said on Friday

| May 8, 2020 @ 2:44 PM
Stephen Miller, Katie Miller

Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Pence's press secretary Katie Miller. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and spokeswoman for the White House’s coronavirus task force, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time, then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president,” President Donald Trump said on Friday. “She was tested very recently and tested negative and then today I guess for some reason, she tested positive. Mike knows about it and Mike has done what he has to do.”

Trump said that Pence and other White House aides were retested on Friday and that the Vice President tested negative.

Also Read: Facebook, YouTube Purge 'Plandemic' Video That Claims Masks Spread the Coronavirus

Miller, who is married to Trump adviser Stephen Miller, is the second known White House staffer who has COVID-19. On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Trump’s personal valet tested positive.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Friday’s press briefing that there were “guidelines” in place, including contact tracing, to “keep this building safe.”

“All of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers, we are now putting them in place here in the White House,” McEnany said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Serkis Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
1 of 12

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE