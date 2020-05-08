Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and spokeswoman for the White House’s coronavirus task force, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time, then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president,” President Donald Trump said on Friday. “She was tested very recently and tested negative and then today I guess for some reason, she tested positive. Mike knows about it and Mike has done what he has to do.”

Trump said that Pence and other White House aides were retested on Friday and that the Vice President tested negative.

Miller, who is married to Trump adviser Stephen Miller, is the second known White House staffer who has COVID-19. On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Trump’s personal valet tested positive.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Friday’s press briefing that there were “guidelines” in place, including contact tracing, to “keep this building safe.”

“All of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers, we are now putting them in place here in the White House,” McEnany said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”