Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Pence's press secretary Katie Miller. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)
Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and spokeswoman for the White House’s coronavirus task force, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time, then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president,” President Donald Trump said on Friday. “She was tested very recently and tested negative and then today I guess for some reason, she tested positive. Mike knows about it and Mike has done what he has to do.”
Trump said that Pence and other White House aides were retested on Friday and that the Vice President tested negative.
Miller, who is married to Trump adviser Stephen Miller, is the second known White House staffer who has COVID-19. On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Trump’s personal valet tested positive.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Friday’s press briefing that there were “guidelines” in place, including contact tracing, to “keep this building safe.”
“All of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers, we are now putting them in place here in the White House,” McEnany said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
Photo credit: Getty Images
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra
