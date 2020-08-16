Alone in a darkened, empty room with nothing but a microphone and stand, standup comedian Katt Williams unloaded Sunday on the state of America and the world in 2020 in an Instagram commercial for skateboarding clothing brand Supreme.
Over the course of the six-minute video, Williams jumps from President Trump’s advice to treat COVID-19 with bleach to the global Black Lives Matter protests to the impact that the pandemic has had on countless families.
“If it doesn’t fit, it ain’t s—. And things in this world are starting to not fit. Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world,” he said. “We got a guy who’s advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound.”
During one emotional moment, he brings up Hart Island, an area in The Bronx used as a mass grave for disease-related deaths and unclaimed bodies and which was filled with thousands of victims of the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s and ’90s.
“This isn’t the first time New York has gone through something like this, and this isn’t the first time our country has gone [through] what it’s going through now,” Williams warned.
And, of course, he touched on the brutal murder of George Floyd.
“Because we can all agree breathing is important, we can all agree that you putting your knee on a man’s neck for eight minutes … It’s just murder,” he said. “It’s just televised murder. … I’m not gonna hide in a bunker, I’m on the front line with you.”
By the end, Williams admits that his speech really wasn’t a standup routine, but says he “kept most of the jokes in quarantine if you was looking for some laughs.”
Check it out in the Instagram clip above.
Scenes From the LGBTQ+ 'All Black Lives Matter' March in Hollywood
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
