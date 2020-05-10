Watch Katy Perry and Her Dog Nugget Go Full Pachyderm to Sing ‘Baby Mine’ From ‘Dumbo’ (Video)
Despite the oddball costume, pop star delivers a gut-wrenching version of the classic lullaby
Thom Geier | May 10, 2020 @ 8:44 PM
Last Updated: May 10, 2020 @ 8:47 PM
Katy Perry and her dog Nugget went full pachyderm to deliver a powerful performance of the classic lullaby “Baby Mine” during Sunday’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.”
The 13-time Grammy-nominated pop star and her poodle dressed in matching elephant costumes to deliver the song from “Dumbo” — first performed by Betty Noyes in the 1941 animated film as Mrs. Jumbo cradled the title character in her trunk while locked up in a circus wagon.
The choice of outfit leant a slightly bizarro touch to one of the most heart-tugging tunes in the Disney repertoire — but it was a fitting for the pop star who once performed with giant sharks at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The song selection, for a show airing on Mother’s Day, makes more sense when you consider that Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.
Perry was one of a score of stars who performed during Sunday’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also featured Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Shakira and Rebel Wilson.
All 14 Oscar-Winning Disney Songs, From 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'Let It Go' (Photos)
Disney movies have produced some classic songs over the years -- and just over a dozen have won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
"When You Wish Upon a Star" -- "Pinocchio" (1940)
The first song from a Disney movie to win Oscar glory is Jiminy Cricket's ballad from "Pinocchio," sung by Cliff Edwards.
"Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" -- "Song of the South" (1947)
Allie Wrubel and lyricist Ray Gilbert's song, based on a pre-Civil War folk song, is a catchy ditty in a film that has not been screened in decades due to its depiction of African American characters like Uncle Remus.
"Chim Chim Cher-ee" -- "Mary Poppins" (1964)
Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews' duet, written by the brotherly duo of Richard and Robert Sherman, continues to charm.
"Under the Sea" -- "The Little Mermaid" (1987)
Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman snapped Disney's two-decade drought with the standout tune from an animated musical that re-established the studio's dominance in the genre.
"Beauty and the Beast" -- "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
Two years later, Menken and Ashman won for the title song to this hit, sung by Angela Lansbury.
"A Whole New World" -- "Aladdin" (1992)
The following year, Menken (with lyricist Tim Rice) won for this high-flying ballad.
"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" -- "The Lion King" (1994)
Elton John and Tim Rice won for this ballad -- beating out two other songs from the megahit, "Hakuna Matata" and "Circle of Life."
"Colors of the Wind" -- "Pocahontas" (1995)
Judy Kuhn sang this title track in the film, another win for Alan Menken (this time with lyricist Steven Schwartz). But Vanessa Williams also released a version that hit the charts.
"You'll Be in My Heart" -- "Tarzan" (1999)
Phil Collins took home the gold for this ballad, which he originally conceived as a lullaby for his daughter.
"If I Didn't Have You" -- "Monsters Inc." (2001)
Randy Newman had been nominated 14 times -- including for the memorable "Toy Story" theme, "You've Got a Friend in Me" -- before he managed to win for this pleasant thematic knockoff.
"We Belong Together" -- "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Nine years later, Newman returned to the podium for the theme from the third "Toy Story" movie.
"Man or Muppet" -- "The Muppets" (2011)
Bret McKenzie, best known for the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, snagged an Oscar in a year in which only two songs were nominated. (The other was "Real in Rio" from the Blue Sky animated film "Rio.")
"Let It Go" -- "Frozen" (2013)
Husband-and-wife songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem became an overplayed earworm -- thanks to Idina Menzel's soaring vocals.
"Remember Me" -- "Coco" (2017)
Lopez and Anderson-Lopez won their second Oscar for this memorable tune, which is repeated in a number of versions throughout the film.
1 of 15
How many will be sung on “Disney Singalong”?
Disney movies have produced some classic songs over the years -- and just over a dozen have won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.