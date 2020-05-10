Watch Katy Perry and Her Dog Nugget Go Full Pachyderm to Sing ‘Baby Mine’ From ‘Dumbo’ (Video)

Katy Perry and her dog Nugget went full pachyderm to deliver a powerful performance of the classic lullaby “Baby Mine” during Sunday’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.”

The 13-time Grammy-nominated pop star and her poodle dressed in matching elephant costumes to deliver the song from “Dumbo” — first performed by Betty Noyes in the 1941 animated film as Mrs. Jumbo cradled the title character in her trunk while locked up in a circus wagon.

The choice of outfit leant a slightly bizarro touch to one of the most heart-tugging tunes in the Disney repertoire — but it was a fitting for the pop star who once performed with giant sharks at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The song selection, for a show airing on Mother’s Day, makes more sense when you consider that Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.

Perry was one of a score of stars who performed during Sunday’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also featured Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Shakira and Rebel Wilson.

Watch Perry’s performance above.