Kaylee Bryant Exits ‘Legacies’ After 4 Seasons

Kaylee Bryant exited The CW’s “Legacies” Thursday after four seasons of playing Josie Saltzman on “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff show.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, following the airing of the final episode of “Legacies” featuring her as a series regular. “Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within “The Vampire Diaries” universe, The CW’s “Legacies” debuted in 2018 and is currently in its fourth season. The show tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

“Legacies” stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, the now-exited Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Chris Lee as Kaleb, Leo Howard as Ethan Mac, Ben Levin as Jed, with Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.

The show is executive produced by Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Brett Matthews (“The Vampire Diaries”), Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars”) and Gina Girolamo (“The Originals”).

“While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success,” Plec and Matthew said in a statement obtained by TheWrap Friday. “We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at “Legacies” will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

“Legacies” hails from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company.