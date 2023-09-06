Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday to discuss President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, calling it a political “ploy” for young voters.

When asked by co-host Ainsley Earhardt about the status of Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, McEnany argued that Biden “tried to ram” it through in the Heroes Act but wasn’t successful because of the Supreme Court. According to McEnany, Biden is now attempting to enact student loan forgiveness “via the Higher Education Act.”

McEnany continued that when you get down to “brass tacks,” Biden’s motivations for enacting such a program would be “purely political.”

“You look at 60% of 18 to 29 voters, voted for him in 2020,” McEnany said. “His approval is now at 37%.”

“He is desperate to con young people to vote for him,” the Fox News host said. “This is a ploy.”

While “some people might get their loans forgiven,” McEnany said, “you can’t afford a home if you’re a young person. This is Bidenomics.”

Earhardt responded, “Even if it doesn’t happen, he’s able to say ‘I tried,’” which is “great on the campaign trail.”

McEnany said that young people are most frustrated with the Biden administration being “ineffective.”

