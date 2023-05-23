Kayleigh McEnany Says Tim Scott Has a Strategy to Beat Trump in GOP Primary: ‘Fighting Is Good, but Winning Is Better’ (Video)

Tim Scott will bring a message to the GOP primary debate stage that he actually has a better chance of winning a general election against Joe Biden than Republican front-runner Donald Trump, former White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

Led by co-host Harris Faulkner, the panel was gushing over the South Carolina senator’s speech from Monday announcing that he was seeking the presidency, calling him “a breath of fresh air” and Reagan-esque. McEnany, who served the Trump administration as the 33rd White House press secretary, predicted that Scott would bring that same positive, winning message to the debate stage – and that Trump would be there to meet it.

“My former boss never spoiled from a fight,” she said. “He will show up.”

McEnany acknowledged that Scott starts out his campaign with dismal polling numbers.

“President Trump has a 36.9 percent lead on RealClear Politics – that is enormous … there’s no denying that Donald Trump is the front-runner right now. However, there are some intangibles here,” she said. “Scott’s campaign would tell you, we’re banking on debate night. Twenty million viewers, here on the Fox News channel.”

She said it’s there that Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make the debate “about electability.”

“Scott’s team will say, ‘Fighting is good, winning is better,'” she said. “They’re going to make that case on a debate stage. ‘We can win a general election.’ Finally, they say they’re going to win state-by-state. Desantis saying ‘I have 37 congressional endorsements in Iowa’ … Tim Scott saying ‘I’m going to pick up South Carolina, this is my home state.’ Can you do it? It’s a heatvy lift against Donald Trump. These are their arguments.”

Watch the full segment above.