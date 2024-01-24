Kayleigh McEnany drew fresh fire from her old boss after the former Trump spokeswoman appearance on Fox News’ coverage of the GOP primary in New Hampshire, where she said the result was a “fairly good night” for President Joe Biden.

An hour after the polls closed Tuesday night, the segment discussed former president Trump’s victory and subsequent speech.

“It seemed like the Trump campaign was pretty disciplined,” anchor Bret Baier said. “We saw his pitch at the town hall and the speech in Iowa.”

“This was a different speech,” Baier continued. “He is a fighter. He punches back. He obviously didn’t like the speech he heard from Nikki Haley.”

Baier noted that at a certain point, Trump is going to have to stop going after Republicans and target Democrats as we head into the general election, “and this speech probably wasn’t that.”

“No, this speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that,” McEnany replied. “She’s still significantly behind him.”

McEnany continued with some advice for her former boss: “To get her out of the race, I would suggest that adopting a general election tone is what you do at this point.”

“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” McEnany said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10% said ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”

“He won a plurality of voters who said he was too old. He won a majority of voters who are upset about the Gaza war,” the Fox News contributor noted. “So the divides in the Democrat Party, and this is a small sample size, but perhaps aren’t as stark as one would think.”

McEnany pointed out that “when you look at the Republican Party, 7 in 10 Nikki Haley voters said ‘I would not vote for Trump.’”

“If I’m Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election. I take the posture of a presumptive nominee. I focus on number one, uniting the party and number two, winning the independents,” McEnany continued. “That’s what I would do.”

Trump unsurprisingly lashed out at the comments from his former staffer writing, “I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox. Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!” on his Truth Social platform.

Another post reads, “CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!”