Kayleigh McEnany Picked as New White House Press Secretary (Report)

Stephanie Grisham departed the role Tuesday

| April 7, 2020 @ 8:37 AM Last Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Kayleigh McEnany

Getty Images

Kayleigh McEnany was selected as the new White House press secretary Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

The news came hours after it was reported Stephanie Grisham was leaving the role and returning to her position as chief of staff to the first lady.

McEnany, currently serving as spokeswoman for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, was immediately identified in reports Tuesday morning as a contender for the suddenly-vacant job.

In a recent appearance on Fox Business Network, she defended the president’s response to the spread of COVID-19, saying, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.” A campaign spokesperson said that while the comment may have been “inarticulately worded,” according to CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, McEnany was not denying that coronavirus was in the U.S. but speaking in the context of the travel ban from China that Trump instated.

Also Read: Trump Campaign's Kayleigh McEnany Says President Has Never Lied, CNN's Chris Cuomo Responds: 'Interview's Over'

She is a familiar face to anyone who watched cable news in the lead- and follow-up to the 2016 election, as she was a Trump surrogate hired by CNN to be a contributor at the time. She’s continued to make headlines in the years since. Last August, once she was installed as spokesperson for the re-election campaign, CNN’s Chris Cuomo ended an interview with her abruptly when she continually asserted that Trump “doesn’t lie.”

During the toss from Cuomo to fellow CNN primetime anchor Don Lemon after the show, Lemon said this: “I don’t even bother anymore with that because you’ll never get a real, direct answer from someone like that. She has no credibility, Chris! She’s a nice woman. She used to be on this show as well as other CNN shows all the time, but someone like that has no credibility and the audience… Put whoever you want on your show, this isn’t chastising you, but the audience gets nothing from her because she does not tell the truth.”

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Tulsi Gabbard is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE