KCET Leads Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations

A virtual ceremony will take place on July 18 on Emmys.com

| June 8, 2020 @ 6:40 AM Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 6:49 AM
Emmy Statuette

Television Academy

KCET leads the nominations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards with 20 nominations, the Television Academy announced Monday. KMEX followed with 15, and then KVEA with 13. Newcomer Spectrum News 1 came in with 12 nominations.

Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on July 18 broadcast on the Emmys.com website. The ceremony, produced by  Bob Bain Productions, is being reimagined due to the production restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage. Nominees covered a broad range of issues, including racism, depression, child abuse, mass shootings, rape on college campuses and the impact of California’s unprecedented wildfires.

Also Read: HBO Donates $1 Million From Emmys Events Budget to COVID-19 Relief

There are no official nominations in the awards for newscasts in morning, late afternoon, and nighttime but all entrants will be evaluated based on the Nov. 12, 2019 telecasts by the awards organization.

The complete list of nominees can be found here.

10 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)

  • elton john stephen sondheim egot
  • henry fonda
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51
  • oscar hammerstein ii
  • stephen sondheim
  • alan jay lerner
  • frank loesser
  • alan menken
  • jule styne
  • Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
1 of 10

A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Television Academy

The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE