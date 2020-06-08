KCET Leads Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations

A virtual ceremony will take place on July 18 on Emmys.com
Thom Geier | June 8, 2020 @ 6:40 AM
Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 6:49 AM
Television Academy
KCET leads the nominations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards with 20 nominations, the Television Academy announced Monday. KMEX followed with 15, and then KVEA with 13. Newcomer Spectrum News 1 came in with 12 nominations.
Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on July 18 broadcast on the Emmys.com website. The ceremony, produced by Bob Bain Productions, is being reimagined due to the production restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
The awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage. Nominees covered a broad range of issues, including racism, depression, child abuse, mass shootings, rape on college campuses and the impact of California’s unprecedented wildfires.
There are no official nominations in the awards for newscasts in morning, late afternoon, and nighttime but all entrants will be evaluated based on the Nov. 12, 2019 telecasts by the awards organization.
