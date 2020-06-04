Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Give Graduation Message to San Dimas High: ‘Party On’ (Video)

“Be excellent to each other,” “Bill & Ted” stars tell graduating class of 2020

| June 4, 2020 @ 9:14 AM
Bill & Ted Face the Music

United Artists Releasing

As we await the third “Bill & Ted” movie, stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter staged a virtual reunion and sent best wishes to the graduating class of San Dimas High in a brief commencement address.

San Dimas High in California west of Los Angeles is where “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is set, so it’s only fitting that the stars of the film got together as Wyld Stallyns and could share some of the eternal wisdom of that film.

“We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward,” Winter said in the video, with the two adding that San Dimas football “RULES.” “But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.”

“And party on,” Reeves added, striking his “Bill & Ted” pose.

Also Read: 'Bill & Ted' Co-Writer Claps Back at Complaint 'Face the Music' Will Be Too 'Woke'

The commencement took place virtually on Wednesday night, and San Dimas High thanked Winter and Reeves for “making our students day extra special.” The message came about after a student posted a video and parody song that name dropped “Bill & Ted Part III” and asked the stars of the film to share.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the reunion film between Reeves and Winter reprising their roles as the lovable, time-traveling buddies Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan. “Galaxy Quest” director Dean Parisot is directing the third movie that sees Wyld Stallyns still trying to fulfill their rock and roll destiny of bringing peace to the universe through their legendary music, but they’re now aided by their daughters on a new adventure, as played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Kristen Schaal, Beck Bennett and Jillian Bell all co-star in the film, and William Sadler is even back to reprise his role as Death.

Also Read: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First Look: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Hop Into the Old Time-Traveling Phone Booth (Photos)

While we still don’t have a trailer for the movie, we have seen a few first look images, and it’s still slated for a release on August 21, 2020.

Watch the commencement message (via IGN) from Bill and Ted themselves below:

