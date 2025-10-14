Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Late ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Co-Star Diane Keaton: ‘A Very Special, Unique Person’

Keanu Reeves paid tribute to Diane Keaton in the wake of her death this past weekend.

The actor, who appeared in the 2003 Nancy Meyers movie, “Something’s Gotta Give” with Keaton, took a moment to remember the actress while at the New York City premiere for his new film, “Good Fortune.”

As Reeves told E! News, he recalled Keaton as a “total pro” during their time making the hit rom-com.

“She was very nice to me,” he added. “Generous, generous artist and a very special, unique person.”

Reeves further praised Keaton when later speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, when he noted that he felt “lucky” to have starred opposite Keaton. He went on by calling her “a wonderful, extraordinary, special person and artist.”

Reeves and Keaton reunited onstage at the 92nd Academy Awards back in 2020, where they presented the Best Original Screenplay Oscar to Bong Joon Ho for his film, “Parasite.”

Reeves’ words for the late Oscar winner come on the heels of Meyers’ tribute for Keaton — in which she noted on Monday that “these past 48 hours have not been easy.”

“Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all – we have lost a giant,” she wrote on Instagram. “A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.”

She also noted that Keaton’s passing marked the loss of “a friend of almost 40 years.”

“She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star,” Meyers further wrote, “her laugh could make your day and for me, knowing her and working with her – changed my life.”

Countless other tributes have poured in over the last couple days, including ones from Woody Allen, Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn and Al Pacino.

Keaton died in her home in California on Saturday. No immediate cause of death was shared at the time. She was 79.

She is survived by her children, Dexter and Duke Keaton.