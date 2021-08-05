Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville to Star on ‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator’s Hulu Pilot ‘Reboot’

“Schmigadoon!” star Keegan-Michael Key and “Jackass” alum Johnny Knoxville are set to star on “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan’s Hulu comedy pilot “Reboot,” TheWrap has learned.

Created by Levitan, “Reboot” — which is inspired by the TV industry’s recent slew of comedy revivals — centers on the story of Hulu rebooting an early 2000’s family sitcom, and how its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Levitan and John Enbom (“iZombie”) co-wrote the pilot script for the potential series based on a story by the “Modern Family” creator. Levitan and Enbom will executive produce alongside Danielle Stokdyk. Levitan’s home studio, 20th Television, is producing the pilot.

Should “Reboot” be ordered to series, it would mark the first streaming series for Levitan, who last year wrapped the 11-season run of ABC’s “Modern Family.” Along with that sitcom, Levitan is best known for creating “Just Shoot Me!,” “Stark Raving Mad,” “Stacked” and “Back to You.”

Among the many comedies that have been rebooted or revived in recent years — or are currently in the process of being resuscitated — are “Saved by the Bell,” “Murphy Brown,” “iCarly,” “Frasier,” “The Wonder Years” and “Designing Women.”