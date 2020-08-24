Go Pro Today

Keira Knightley to Star in ‘The Essex Serpent’ Adaptation at Apple TV+

Series is based on Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel

| August 24, 2020 @ 9:40 AM Last Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 11:12 AM
Kiera Knightly Collette

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap at the Acura Studios

Apple TV+ has ordered an adaptation of Sarah Perry’s “The Essex Serpent” starring Keira Knightley, who will also serve as an executive producer.

“The Essex Serpent” follows newly widowed Cora (Knightley) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

The series will be directed by Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant,” “The Arbor”). Anna Symon (“Deep Water,” “Mrs Wilson”) will serve as lead writer. In addition to Knightley, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman will executive produce the show alongside Clio Barnard and Anna Symon. Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer.

Also Read: 'Ted Lasso' Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

“The Essex Serpent” will be produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, and is commissioned for Apple out of the U.K. by Apple’s Heads of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and Creative Director for Europe Worldwide Video, Jay Hunt. See-Saw Films is the company behind “The King’s Speech” and “Top of the Lake.” The series joins fellow Apple TV+ international series like  “Suspicion,” “Slow Horses,” “Echo 3,” “Shantaram,” “Pachinko” and “Masters of the Air.”

Knightley is represented by United Agents, CAA, Narrative, Sloane Offer.

