Keith Olbermann to Launch ‘Countdown’ Podcast

Former MSNBC anchor and political commentator Keith Olbermann will host a new podcast that launches Aug. 1.

The project, “Countdown with Ketih Olbermann,” will cover news in addition to Olbermann’s “Special Comment” political analysis and a version of his “Worst Person in the World” segment in the format of his previous MSNBC show. Olbermann will also read from the works of James Thurber, author of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Olbermann announced the news via Twitter. The daily podcast, which will be available on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple and other major platforms, will also feature “all the career stories I Promised Not to Tell,” according to the sports journalist.

“In addition to bringing back fan favorites, Olbermann will broaden the content to include a regular sports segment, a daily call for help for a suffering dog, and a series of anecdotes from a career that stretched from covering the 1980 Olympic Miracle on Ice a month after his 21st birthday, to anchoring the 2009 Presidential Inauguration and the 2009 Super Bowl pre-game show in a span of just twelve days, to rejoining ESPN as a “rookie” baseball play-by-play man at the age of 59,” the press release reads.

Previously, Olbermann worked worked as a sports journalist for 20 years, co-hosting SportsCenter on ESPN starting in 1992 until 1997. He then pivoted to politics, hosting an MSNBC program from 2003 to 2011. More recent projects of his include the position of chief news officer for Current TV and coverage of the 2016 presidential election for a “GQ” web series.

“Counting Down with Keith Olbermann” will be available wherever podcasts stream.