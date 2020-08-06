And the host of the 2020 MTV “Video Music Awards” is … drumroll, please … Keke Palmer!

The network announced their choice of host along with a cute promotional video featuring Palmer having a conversation with herself — or rather her character, True Jackson, who she played on Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP” from 2008 to 2011 — on Thursday.

Watch her perform a little celebratory rap song in the adorable clip above.

The ‘VMAs’ will be held live and in-person from Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET with permission from New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo. The event will have a limited capacity or no audience.

According to MTV, producers and Barclays Center management have been working closely with New York health officials to develop health and safety protocols for the show. In addition to the limited audience, the show will also employ “extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, [and] the virtualization of components where possible.”

At least some portions of the show will be filmed remotely, with MTV promising performances from “various iconic locations” throughout New York City’s five boroughs. So far, the performers lined up include BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine each, followed closely behind by Billie Eilish and The Weekend.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2020 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.