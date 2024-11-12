Keke Palmer Recalls Ryan Murphy Ripping Into Her for Putting Work First During ‘Scream Queens’ Days

Keke Palmer remembers being ripped into by Ryan Murphy while working on “Scream Queens” for scheduling other obligations on her off days.

Palmer, who starred in both seasons of Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” wrote in her book, “Master of Me,” that she took an opportunity for a day off while shooting the show to schedule some other business meetings. When productions shifts led the crew asking her to come in on that day, she chose to keep her prior commitment. That choice led to an animated phone call with Murphy where he “ripped” into her.

“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,” Palmer told the Los Angeles Times while promoting the book. “He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.’”

The call shocked Palmer. After a long talk, she thought her and the mega producer were on better terms. But that wasn’t the case from a co-star’s point of view.

“I said, ‘Ryan talked to me and I guess he’s cool, it’s fine,’ and she was like, ‘It’s bad,’ trying to make me scared or something, which was a little irritating,” she added to the LA Times.

In her book, Palmer dove deeper into her reasonings for choosing to keep her other obligations around attempts to get her to come in and shoot on the off day. She explained that she sees herself as a business as much as Murphy sees himself as one.

“I’m still not sure Ryan cared, or got it, and that’s okay, because he was just centering his business, which isn’t a problem to me,” Palmer wrote in the book. “But what I do know is even if he didn’t care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business.”

Murphy did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Palmer’s book, “Master of Me,” releases on Nov. 19.