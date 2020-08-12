Kelly Clarkson on America's Got Talent

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Debut Dominates Tuesday’s TV Ratings

by | August 12, 2020 @ 8:54 AM

“American Idol” alum (successfully) fills in for creator and judge Simon Cowell

As Steve Carell would scream, “Kelly Clarkson!”

The “American Idol” alum made her “America’s Got Talent” debut last night when the NBC talent show again topped a Tuesday in TV ratings.

Clarkson is filling in as judge for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery after breaking his back in an electric bike accident. Cowell essentially discovered Clarkson, the winner of his “American Idol” Season 1.

Far lower down the Nielsen sheets, The CW’s airing of the “Stargirl” Season 1 finale could not help the network out of seventh place.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.9/6 and 6.7 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” drew a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, CBS and Telemundo both got a 2. CBS was second in viewers with 3.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.13 million.

ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.7 million, Fox was sixth with 1.05 million.

For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 646,000. The Season 1 finale episode of “DC’s Stargirl” had a 0.2/1 and 861,000 viewers. “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 431,000 viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

