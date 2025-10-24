Kelly Clarkson Starts Sweating From Cringe at Dave Franco’s Awkward Date Story: ‘I Didn’t See Her Again After That’ | Video

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but get the sweats as her latest talk show guest Dave Franco recalled his most awkward date.

The “Together” star opened up about how he was always very, very shy while growing up during his Friday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” He even shared an anecdote about a time when he was hanging out with a girl one night during his freshman year of college.

“I should be more confident at this point,” Franco said. “We were in her dorm and everything was going great, and both sides were clearly into this, but I just couldn’t make the move. So what I did is, I grabbed a Post-It from her desk and I wrote down, ‘Can I kiss you?’”

That’s when Clarkson blurted out, “Oh, no.”

“I know, I know, I know, I know,” Franco said with some lingering embarrassment as he reflected on the moment. “It eventually led to a kiss, and even took a little long after the Post-It handoff…”

Clarkson cut in and pointed to her armpits: “Ugh, I’m sweating.” “As you can imagine, I didn’t see her again after that,” Franco said.

Once again, the two of them laughed before he opened up about another story that he said makes him look “bad.”

“In high school I was dating this girl, and it was Valentine’s Day, so I decided to show up early to school and bring a rose to each one of her teachers so they hand them to her throughout the day,” Franco explained to Clarkson, who called the gesture “sweet.”

While Franco agreed that it was a nice move, he said that if he could go back, he’d rethink his plan because they hadn’t been dating that long.

“It just might have been a slightly bold, aggressive move at that point,” Franco acknowledged. “I didn’t see her all day until the end of the day, and I come up to her and she goes, ‘Thanks for the roses.’ And I was like, ‘You got it.’”

“Oh no,” Clarkson again said.

“I think she might have just been embarrassed that she was in every class and getting handed another rose, but good intentions,” Franco concluded.