‘Kelly Clarkson’ to Take Over ‘Ellen’s’ Time Slot by Fall 2022

NBCUniversal has already found its replacement for Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot when she exits daytime TV next year.

Starting in fall 2022, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will take over the afternoon time slot — 3 p.m. in most markets — that has been held by “Ellen.” The daytime talker, which is in its second season, is currently renewed through 2023.

The move makes sense for NBCUniversal, since “Ellen” is mostly carried on NBC local stations (“Ellen” is produced by Warner Bros.). Clarkson, along with Tamron Hall, has been nipping at “Ellen’s” heels in syndicated TV ratings for the last year or two. Meanwhile, DeGeneres’ ratings have fallen this season following the accusations made about “Ellen” being a “toxic” workplace, which you can read more about here.

The move also sets up “Kelly Clarkson” to be used as a launch pad for a potential daytime newcomer next year, as NBC stations will still need to fill the void left by “Ellen’s” departure.

“We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added, “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”