Kelly Johnson, House Speaker’s Wife, Tells Fox News Her Husband’s Political Ascent Is ‘Biblical’ (Video)

Mike Johnson previously said his wife “spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer” before he got the speaker job

Kelly Johnson, the wife of new House Speaker, Mike Johnson believes her husband’s new role is religiously connected.

In Kayleigh McEnany’s latest Fox News segment “Outnumbered,” which you can watch above, the political commentator interviewed Mike and his wife after Republicans named him the new House speaker. They also opened up about how people’s opinions about their religious beliefs.

“I recently got the chance to sit down with new House Speaker Mike Johnson, and his wife Kelly. We discussed the changes in their lives since Johnson took the gabble, as well as the repeated attacks on their family and their Christian faith,” McEnany said to preface the upcoming clip of her interview.

McEnany started her first question to couple by mentioning that she personally felt she’d also been subjected to public scrutiny over her choice to express her religious faith, and inquired with Johnson how it felt to watch Mike seemingly have the same experience as a political figure.

“I know it goes along with the territory here, but it makes me very sad. It breaks my heart because I wish that they knew this guy that I know,” Kelly said. He is one of the most loving, kind, genuine people I’ve ever known and he loves all people and would give you the shirt off of his back.

Kelly, who the House speaker previously said “spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer” before he got the job, went on to say that she once was a schoolteacher but felt a “calling” to return to school to become a Christian counselor.

“I’ll take any arrows, that’s fine, but don’t talk about my wife. For goodness sake. She’s the kindest, sweetest person in the world,” Mike said of his wife.

When McEnany asked Johnson if she thought there was any significance in Mike being given his House speaker role at this particular time, she answered in the affirmative.

“I do. I do,” Johnson said. “I believe that God has blessed him here. That’s Biblical. The Bible says He raises up leaders and He brings them down, right? So I believe that God has him here for just this time.”

On Oct. 24, Johnson was nominated as the new speaker, following three failed nominations. The next day he was officially given the title after 22-day stalemate, which makes him the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives. He is in his fourth House term and has represented Louisiana’s 4th congressional district since 2017.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

3 responses to “Kelly Johnson, House Speaker’s Wife, Tells Fox News Her Husband’s Political Ascent Is ‘Biblical’ (Video)”

  1. Corey Avatar
    Corey

    So, they’re both nuts.

    Reply
    1. J Kelly Avatar
      J Kelly

      This what God Allmighty says:
      “The fool says in his heart, There is no God,… they are corrupted….”

      Reply
  2. Mike Avatar
    Mike

    They always get this wrong – people don’t care so much about his faith specifically. They care about the fact that he’s a bigot, *because* of his faith.

    Christianity is one of myriad religions in this world, all of which claim to be ‘the one.’ Thus, decisions in govt/politics/policy shouldn’t be dictated by ANY of these religions. And yet people like this seem to think they’re ‘ordained by god’ and allowed to restrict other people’s rights based on their beliefs. It’s nonsense, and that’s why people speak out against it. But, as usual, the plot is always missed and they incorrectly ascribe the issue to their specific religion vs their bigotry (which is informed by their religion.) Very different things.

    Reply

