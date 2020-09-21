Georgia’s Sen. Kelly Loeffler Really Just Said She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila the Hun’

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia), who faces a stiff re-election challenge in November from fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, found an unusual role model in her new campaign ad: Attila the Hun.

In the new ad, which aired Monday, Loeffler tried to tamp down Collins’ criticism of her conservatism by touting her “100% Trump voting record” and declaring that “she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Yes, those would be the same barbarian Huns who are the villains of the new Disney movie “Mulan.”

In fact, her ad even features an actor dressed as the warrior who grunts on camera to a scribe. “Fight China — got it,” the stenographer Hun says. “Attack big government — yeah.”

Collins pushed back on the ad, noting on Twitter that “Attila the Hun was an open-borders globalist who killed christians and practiced postnatal abortion.”

Attila the Hun soon became a trending topic on Twitter, with some wags noting that it was Genghis Khan who attacked China while Attila’s empire extended only to the Caspian Sea.

Loeffler, who was appointed to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat last December, faces off against Collins and multiple other candidates of other parties in a special election in November. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, there will be a two-candidate runoff election.

See some of the other responses to the ad below.

So Kelly Loeffler is boasting that she's to the right of Attila the Hun. Tells you something about the modern GOP; but did anyone think to ask how right-wing Attila really was? 1/ https://t.co/NfSCEm3dxc — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 21, 2020

The more I think about that Loeffler ad, it seems very clear that whoever made it confused Genghis Khan and Attila the Hun — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 21, 2020

Attila the Hun married for money. https://t.co/oMZlTT6Iqi — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 21, 2020

Dear @SenatorLoeffler, Attila the Hun was referred to as “Flagellum Dei.” I know you don’t know what that means but you might want to have someone google it. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) September 21, 2020