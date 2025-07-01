Kelly Ripa revealed that she took some very risqué photos of herself with David Muir’s ABC portrait and said she would refer to him as “Commander Handsome” on the air going forward.

“I’ve got to tell you, I have some very indecent photos of me standing in front of your picture that I can’t show on the air,” Ripa shared with the “World News Tonight” host and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. “Because they told me it was not suitable for broadcast.”

At the time, Muir was discussing the “terrifying, gigantic images” of ABC talent that are propped up around the studio. Now that “Live with Kelly and Mark” has relocated to ABC’s headquarters in Manhattan, Ripa said they can look at him all the time.

“We have unfettered access to David in this building. Sometimes we just go up and stare at him and he doesn’t even know we’re there,” Ripa joked.

But Consuelos was in on the gag, adding that a human resources staffer was next to her when she snapped the shots and they “had to make sure” the images could not be displayed on air.

Though Ripa never confirmed what the photos featured, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a source close to production told the outlet that Ripa was just making a “light-hearted” joke.



