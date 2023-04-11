One of the more prominent detractors over the years of former special counselor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has been none other than her 18-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway – which made a recent Fox News interview between the elder Conway and Laura Ingraham about the importance of the youth vote for the Republican Party’s survival all the more ironic.

“The thing I’m really concerned about with this, Laura, is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people,” Conway said on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday. “We’re not doing a great job competing for ballots.”

Social media users were quick to question what expertise Kellyanne Conway has on the youth vote, considering she “can’t even get her own teenage daughter to be on her side.”

“But sure, interview her for advice on how to turn out the youth vote,” wrote @Kaylan_TX, embedding a screenshot of Claudia’s tweets from the last week expressing support for Trump’s indictment.

Previously, Claudia Conway has taken to TikTok and other social media platforms to share her liberal-leaning political values and, quite memorably, take her mother down a notch on camera following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kellyanne can’t even get her own teenage daughter to be on her side politically but sure, interview her for advice on how to turn out the youth vote🙄🤣😭



For context, Kellyanne’s teenage daughter tweeted these beauties last week👇🤣😭🤣😭💀 https://t.co/aLQVZPNpoH pic.twitter.com/6qy7RjROpg — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) April 11, 2023



Elsewhere in the Fox News segment, posted above, Kellyanne Conway listed the policies that the GOP is having trouble bridging the gap on with young voters today. She insinuated liberal influencers are creating a “lemming-like” mentality at the polls.

“We can’t be beaten on this policy-wise, I think we’ve already won the policy arguments on the economy, on education, on a number of issues,” she began. “I think we got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion, perhaps, or guns, or climate change. But even there, the Democrats’ messages are usually cynical. The place I’m really, the thing I’m really concerned about with this, Laura, is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people because influencers have this domino effect, lemming-like effect of people just all wanting to be part of the same crowd. And if they succeed in that way, we’re not doing a great job competing for ballots. We’re just competing for votes.”

Watch the full “Ingraham Angle” segment in the video above.