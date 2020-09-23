Heads up, country music fans: the nominations for the 2020 CMT Music Awards are out.
Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett are all tied for the most nominations this year with three each.
The awards ceremony will air on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8/7c on CMT and will also be simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.
In case you didn’t know, the CMT Music Awards have no academy calling the shots — these awards are entirely fan-voted. Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.
This year, for the first time, certain “2020 CMT Music Awards” nominations were revealed via Instagram Reels. You can see the announcement for the “Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” and “Breakthrough Video of the Year” categories on CMT’s Instagram page.
The group of 14 Video of the Year nominees will be narrowed down to finalists on Oct. 12, at which point fans will be able to cast their final votes until Oct. 16 on social media.
Carrie Underwood, who has the most wins in CMT history with 20 total, is nominated again in the Video fo the Year category for her song “Drinking Alone.”
“2020 CMT Music Awards” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. The executives in charge of production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.
Below are the nominees for the “2020 CMT Music Awards.”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director.
Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”
Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”
Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”
Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Keith Urban – “Polaroid”
Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”
Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”
Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Old Dominion – “Some People Do”
Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
The Chicks -“Gaslighter”
Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist
Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”
Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”
Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”
Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist
Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”
Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”
Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”
Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”
Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”
Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video by a group; awarded to the artists
Lady A – “Champagne Night”
Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”
Old Dominion – “One Man Band”
The Chicks – “Gaslighter”
The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists
Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”
Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”
LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”
Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)
Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”
Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”
Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”
Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”
Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”
Travis Denning – “After a Few”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”
Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”
Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”
From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”
From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”
From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”12 Highest-Rated Broadcast TV Shows of Summer 2020 (Photos)
