‘The View’: Kelsey Grammer Fights Tears Recalling the Night He Had to Identify His Sister’s Body | Video

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about his sister’s murder in his new book, and on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the actor nearly broke down in tears discussing it.

The book is called “Karen” and it tells the story of Grammer’s sister’s life, but also her tragic death. Karen Grammer was kidnapped as a teenager, raped and stabbed 42 times, leading to her death. It’s a painful thing to relive, and as Kelsey explained to the ABC hosts, that’s why he didn’t write the book sooner.

“It was really that I wasn’t ready, I think, until I got older,” he said.

Kelsey Grammer wrestled for decades with a deeply personal pain over the tragic murder of his beloved sister at 18 years old and now he opens up about the struggle to find healing with his new memoir named in her honor, 'Karen: A Brother Remembers.' pic.twitter.com/XiS4VLlNYa — The View (@TheView) May 15, 2025

In writing the book, Grammer looked at the police report in full for the first time, noting that “it was important to know the details.” He also explained that he wanted to tell his sister’s story in order to help other people cope with grief and encourage them to remember more than just the devastating parts of someone’s life and death.

“That’s what I didn’t have,” Grammer said. “I spent my whole life putting Karen in that horrible night. In that place where I –“

At that, the actor got visibly choked up and had to pause to regain his composure. As he did, Grammer’s eyes remained glassy and his voice wobbly, but he steadily got stronger.

“Where I saw her, and identified her body, and I couldn’t let that image go,” he recalled. “The book helped me do that. And so, now she lives again. And she’s vibrant and alive, and that’s what I want to give to other people, that they can bring those people back to life, because they are with you always.”

