Ken Jennings Scores a Grammy Nomination for ‘Alex Trebek – The Answer Is’ Audiobook

This “Jeopardy!” champion just earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album. Who is…Ken Jennings.

Yes, Jennings was nominated for a Grammy Tuesday morning thanks to his work narrating Alex Trebek’s memoir, “Alex Trebek: The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life.”

This is just the latest form of recognition for Jennings after on Monday he was named one of a rotating group of interim “Jeopardy!” hosts to fill in for the late Trebek.

But Jennings will have some stiff competition. He goes up against Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for his memoir “Acid For the Children,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for the reading of her book “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth,” Ronan Farrow for “Catch And Kill” and Meryl Streep for a reading of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”

Trebek’s book was published earlier this year after he had made the announcement of his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and Jennings narrated the memoir along with Trebek.

Trebek passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8 following a public battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

Earlier this year, Ken Jennings also claimed the title of “Greatest of All Time” in a primetime showdown with other legends of the button. Jennings also holds the all-time records for most consecutive “Jeopardy!” games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

The full list of Grammy nominations was announced Tuesday, and you can find the full list here.