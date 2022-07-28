Kenan Thompson Thinks ‘It Might Not Be a Bad Idea’ for ‘SNL’ to End With Season 50 (Video)

On the Season 2 premiere of Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” Charlamagne’s guest was “Saturday Night Live” vet (and, let’s be honest, legend) Kenan Thompson.

And among the topics they discussed: The possibility that “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels might retire after the show’s 50th season, which would air in 2024-25 — and a rumor than when he retires, the show might end.

Thompson didn’t confirm Michaels possible retirement, nor did he say when, or whether or not the show might end. But he did appear to think it would be a good idea for the show to die when Michaels steps down, because, as he sees it, it’s likely a Lorne Michaels-free “SNL” might get a lot less support from NBC.

“The rumor is, the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr. Lorne Michaels doesn’t want to do it after age 80. Is that true?” Charlamagne asked.

“Is that the rumor,” Thompson asked.

“That is the rumor, that’s what the streets is saying,” Charlamagne replied.

“Alright I need to start planning,” Thompson joked.

“There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at” Thompson continued. “That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing.”

“So, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well, you know what I’m saying? So they might slash the budget and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show. So that’s unfair to watch it just really go down kind of in flames for real because of those restrictions…. so capping it a 50 might not be a bad idea,” Thompson concluded.

