Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Rap Tribute to Dad Logan Released for Sale (Video)
“A-N he playin'”
Jennifer Maas | May 20, 2020 @ 7:48 AM
Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 8:10 AM
HBO gifted “Succession” fans with the ability to finally purchase and stream an official version of Kendall Roy’s rap tribute to his dad Logan on Wednesday. No we ain’t playin’.
The rap, titled “L to the OG,” is from a Season 2 episode of the media-empire drama during which the Roy family celebrates patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) birthday and his oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), surprises him with a rap performed especially for him.
You can listen to the track, released today by HBO and WaterTowerMusic, via YouTube above and find “L to the OG” in the iTunes Store here and on Spotify here.
And, in case you haven’t memorized them all yet, find the lyrics below, which were performed by Strong and written by “Succession” composer Nicholas Britell.
Born on the North Bank King of the East Side Fifty years strong, now he’s rollin’ in a sick ride Handmade suits Raking in loot Five-star general, y’all best salute, yo Bitches be catty But the king’s my daddy Rock all the haters while we go roll a fatty Squiggle on the decks Kenny on the rhymes And Logan big ballin’ on Hamptons time
L to the OG Dude be the OG A-N he playin’ Playin’ like a pro, see L to the OG Dude be the OG A-N he playin’ Playin’ like a pro
A1 ratings, 80K wine Never gonna stop, baby, f–k Father Time, bro Don’t get it twisted I’ve been through hell But since I stan dad, I’m alive and well Shaper of views Creator of news Father of many, paid all his dues So don’t try to run Your mouth at the king Just pucker up, bitch, and go kiss the ring
L to the OG Dude be the OG A-N he playin’
When I say, L, you say O-G L to the OG L to the OG L to the OG L to the OG L to the OG L to the motherf—in’ OG
