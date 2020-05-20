Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Rap Tribute to Dad Logan Released for Sale (Video)

“A-N he playin'”

| May 20, 2020 @ 7:48 AM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 8:10 AM

HBO gifted “Succession” fans with the ability to finally purchase and stream an official version of Kendall Roy’s rap tribute to his dad Logan on Wednesday. No we ain’t playin’.

The rap, titled “L to the OG,” is from a Season 2 episode of the media-empire drama during which the Roy family celebrates patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) birthday and his oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), surprises him with a rap performed especially for him.

You can listen to the track, released today by HBO and WaterTowerMusic, via YouTube above and find “L to the OG” in the iTunes Store here and on Spotify here.

Also Read: 22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Almost Family' to 'Sunnyside' (Photos)

And, in case you haven’t memorized them all yet, find the lyrics below, which were performed by Strong and written by “Succession” composer Nicholas Britell.

Born on the North Bank
King of the East Side
Fifty years strong, now he’s rollin’ in a sick ride
Handmade suits
Raking in loot
Five-star general, y’all best salute, yo
Bitches be catty
But the king’s my daddy
Rock all the haters while we go roll a fatty
Squiggle on the decks
Kenny on the rhymes
And Logan big ballin’ on Hamptons time

L to the OG
Dude be the OG
A-N he playin’
Playin’ like a pro, see
L to the OG
Dude be the OG
A-N he playin’
Playin’ like a pro

A1 ratings, 80K wine
Never gonna stop, baby, f–k Father Time, bro
Don’t get it twisted
I’ve been through hell
But since I stan dad, I’m alive and well
Shaper of views
Creator of news
Father of many, paid all his dues
So don’t try to run
Your mouth at the king
Just pucker up, bitch, and go kiss the ring

L to the OG
Dude be the OG
A-N he playin’

When I say, L, you say O-G
L to the OG
L to the OG
L to the OG
L to the OG
L to the OG
L to the motherf—in’ OG

22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Almost Family' to 'Sunnyside' (Photos)

  • lowest rated shows 2019-2020 CBS/Fox/NBC/ABC
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • God Friended Me CBS
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Mixed-ish ABC
  • Bob's Burgers Fox
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
  • Madam Secretary CBS
  • Tommy
  • Bachelor Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • Great American Baking Show ABC
  • Almost Family Fox
  • NBC
  • The Wall - Season 3 NBC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Fresh Off the Boat ABC
  • Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish ABC
  • Fox
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • Sunnyside - Season 1 NBC
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Little Big Shots - Season 4 NBC
1 of 23

Somehow these aren’t ALL canceled

There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE