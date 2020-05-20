Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Rap Tribute to Dad Logan Released for Sale (Video)

HBO gifted “Succession” fans with the ability to finally purchase and stream an official version of Kendall Roy’s rap tribute to his dad Logan on Wednesday. No we ain’t playin’.

The rap, titled “L to the OG,” is from a Season 2 episode of the media-empire drama during which the Roy family celebrates patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) birthday and his oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), surprises him with a rap performed especially for him.

You can listen to the track, released today by HBO and WaterTowerMusic, via YouTube above and find “L to the OG” in the iTunes Store here and on Spotify here.

And, in case you haven’t memorized them all yet, find the lyrics below, which were performed by Strong and written by “Succession” composer Nicholas Britell.

Born on the North Bank

King of the East Side

Fifty years strong, now he’s rollin’ in a sick ride

Handmade suits

Raking in loot

Five-star general, y’all best salute, yo

Bitches be catty

But the king’s my daddy

Rock all the haters while we go roll a fatty

Squiggle on the decks

Kenny on the rhymes

And Logan big ballin’ on Hamptons time

L to the OG

Dude be the OG

A-N he playin’

Playin’ like a pro, see

L to the OG

Dude be the OG

A-N he playin’

Playin’ like a pro

A1 ratings, 80K wine

Never gonna stop, baby, f–k Father Time, bro

Don’t get it twisted

I’ve been through hell

But since I stan dad, I’m alive and well

Shaper of views

Creator of news

Father of many, paid all his dues

So don’t try to run

Your mouth at the king

Just pucker up, bitch, and go kiss the ring

L to the OG

Dude be the OG

A-N he playin’

When I say, L, you say O-G

L to the OG

L to the OG

L to the OG

L to the OG

L to the OG

L to the motherf—in’ OG