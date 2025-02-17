Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s fashion looks steal the Super Bowl halftime show; The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, joins LA Art Week 2025; Kacey Musgraves debuts an Erewhon smoothie to benefit Altadena Girls and Forever 21 collabs with the Compton Cowboys.

Source: Getty

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s custom leather looks steal the Super Bowl halftime show

On Feb. 9, Kendrick Lamar and SZA both took to the Super Bowl LIX halftime stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in custom leather looks that reflected both their personal styles and recent projects.

Lamar, styled by Taylor McNeill, wore Celine Homme flared jeans and a custom Martine Rose varsity jacket featuring archival sports paneling and custom embroidery spelling out “Gloria,” the closing track from his 2024 album “GNX.” Rose, a London-based menswear designer, first started working with Lamar in 2022 on his Big Steppers tour and also designed several looks for his “Not Like Us” music video.

Source: Getty

SZA, styled by Alejandra LaPilusa, meanwhile, wore a custom red Ashton Michael pant with a custom leather jacket by Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born x Raised. The jacket featured a white “Lana” logo on the chest, referencing her 2024 album, and “Crybaby” across the back, the title of one of the album’s tracks.

The dancers also wore custom blue Born x Raised workwear sets. Everything worn by SZA and the dancers, from the shirt to the workwear sets, was cut-sewn in L.A., reflecting the brand’s deep-rooted connection to Compton and the city’s vibrant culture.

Source: Judy Baca

The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, joins LA Art Week 2025

Celebrating its 13th edition in Los Angeles, The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, is joining LA Art Week for the first time Feb. 20-23.

Continuing its mission of highlighting emerging and groundbreaking artists, The Other Art Fair will feature 140 independent artists at a new venue located at 2800 Casitas Ave. in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. In support of the artists and arts professionals affected by the L.A. wildfires, the fair will donate 100% of its Friday Late ticket sales and proceeds from a charitable art sale to the L.A. Arts Community Fire Relief Fund.

Subverting the traditional art-buying experience, The Other Art Fair values accessibility and inclusiveness, transparently listing prices and allowing collectors to connect directly with emerging and independent artists. A selection committee of art world experts handpicks the exhibiting artists, allowing attendees to discover the next generation of contemporary talent.

“Creating opportunities for emerging and independent artists to make a living from their work is at the heart of what we do, and so I’m thrilled that, for the first time, we’re hosting the fair during Art Week to highlight the role an incubator fair like ours plays in the larger art world ecosystem and to offer a chance for artists without gallery representation to participate in the week’s festivities,” global fair director Nicole Garton said

This year, The Other Art Fair Fair will be presenting “The East L.A. Student Walkouts,” a new segment of the monumental mural “The Great Wall of L.A.” by Judy Baca. Joining the exhibiting artists, the event will also feature large-scale sculptures, mural works, participatory installations and a spotlight on L.A.’s renowned art schools by guest artists and curators, including Baca, Leslie Fram, Anna Marie Tendler and Misha Libertee.

For this edition, The Other Art Fair is offering free Saturday and Sunday entry, as capacity allows, to attendees of the Frieze, Felix, L.A. Art Show and Santa Monica Post Office fairs. Those with tickets for the other events can register online using the discount code ARTWEEK.

Tickets are available for purchase at theotherartfair.com/la/.

Source: Miu Miu

Miu Miu partners with Petit Bateau on an exclusive collaboration

For Spring/Summer 2025, Miu Miu, the Italian fashion brand founded by Miuccia Prada, has teamed up with French brand Petit Bateau for an exclusive collaboration that revisits the wardrobe of youth.

First seen on the Miu Miu runway in Paris last October, the Petit Bateau X Miu Miu collaboration is inspired by iconic pieces of the French brand.

Comprising a classic body, T-shirt, vest and knickers, each piece is made in Italy and finished with a delicate picot embroidered combined logos in navy and true red.

Founded in 1893, Petit Bateau is known for its childrenswear and quintessentially French staples such as Breton tees and waxed raincoats. The picot stitch and cocotte stitch are part of the identity finishes of the Petit Bateau brand. Its partnership with Miu Miu is both reminiscent of the past and forward-looking, a celebration of youthfulness at all ages.

Petit Bateau x Miu Miu is available now at Miu Miu stores worldwide and on miumiu.com.

Source: Sun Chlorella

Kacey Musgraves debuts an Erewhon smoothie to benefit Altadena Girls

Grammy Award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves has created a new smoothie for Erewhon in partnership with Sun Chlorella.

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie is available at all 10 Erewhon locations and, with every purchase, proceeds will be donated to Altadena Girls, a charity organization helping teens displaced by the Eaton Fire. Sun Chlorella and Erewhon are both Los Angeles-based businesses and are committed to supporting their community after the devastating L.A. wildfires.

Musgraves’ Deeper Wellness Smoothie featuring Sun Chlorella includes Chlorella powder — a green algae supplement that has B vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and more chlorophyll than any other plant food — almond Malk, vanilla, lion’s mane for focus, spinach, sea moss, collagen and tocos for added support, while chocho plant protein, maca and astragalus boost energy and immunity. Finished with Sky Blue Cream and infused with spirulina, the smoothie is designed to resemble Mother Earth, promoting a better world for all.

The smoothie costs $21 and is available until March 3.

Source: Forever 21

Forever 21 launches a collaboration with the Compton Cowboys

In honor of Black History Month, Los Angeles-based fashion retailer Forever 21 has collaborated with the Compton Cowboys on a collection that celebrates their inspiring story and the profound impact they’ve had on the Compton community.

The Forever 21 x Compton Cowboys Collection blends Western influences with streetwear style. Guided by their motto, “Streets Raised Us. Horses Saved Us,” the Compton Cowboys have spent over 30 years using horseback riding to empower inner-city youth, challenge stereotypes about Compton and celebrate the Black community’s role in Western heritage.

The limited edition collection blends Western influences with streetwear, capturing the spirit of the Compton Cowboys. As founder Randy Savvy describes it, it’s “street country.”

Forever 21 drew inspiration from stitch patterns on saddles, vibrant mural colors and the Cowboys’ style to bring the collection to life, all at an affordable price. Key pieces include a tapestry bomber jacket with an image of the Cowboys riding their horses, a cropped satin souvenir jacket with Western embroidery, a black denim bustier with matching denim pants and classic denim jackets.

“Partnering with Forever 21 is more than just a collection to us — it’s a celebration of our story, our city and the style that represents the Compton Cowboys,” Savvy said. “It’s about pushing boundaries while staying true to our roots, and we’re proud to share our story through this exclusive fashion collection with Forever 21.”

The Forever 21 x Compton Cowboys Collection is available now in Forever 21 stores and online.

