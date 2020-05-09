Little Richard Memorialized – Why This Clip From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Has Resurfaced (Video)
Contestant Kennedy Davenport memorably impersonated the late singer during the “Snatch Game” in 2015
Lawrence Yee | May 9, 2020 @ 10:44 AM
Last Updated: May 9, 2020 @ 10:47 AM
When news that Little Richard — the flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose hits included “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” — died on Saturday, clips of a drag queen impersonating him resurfaced on social media. The video, which you can watch above, is from Season 7 (2015) of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” In it, contestant Kennedy Davenport impersonates Little Richard in the “Snatch Game” — a play on the classic celebrity game show “Match Game.”
Not only did Davenport physically resemble Little Richard with her curly hair, eyeliner and pencil mustache, she also responded to questions with Richard’s signature catchphrase, “Wooooo!” Her impersonation was so entertaining that she won the challenge that week.
What’s notable about Davenport’s impersonation is that it was the first time in the show’s history a drag queen portrayed a man during the “Snatch Game.” There are no rules forbidding it, but as the show is a drag competition, all previous contestants portrayed female celebrities.
Little Richard has since become one of Davenport’s signature characters; her Twitter account even touts her reprising the role for an upcoming digital drag event. (Davenport has not yet commented on her inspiration’s passing.)
According to Billboard, Little Richard had a complicated sexual identity. In a 1984 biography written by Charles White, he recounted wearing his mother’s clothes and makeup as a child. His father, a deacon, would violently punish him for that behavior. As a teen, he engaged in sexual activity with both men and women. In a 1995 interview with “Penthouse” magazine, he proclaimed he was “gay all my life.” Later in a 2012 GQ profile, he stated he was “omnisexual.”
In a 2017 televised interview with 3ABN (Three Angels Broadcast Network) — a Christian channel — Little Richard decried homosexuality as “unnatural” and talked about being “saved.” He added:
“When I first came in show business they wanted you to look like anybody but yourself. Anybody that comes in show business, they’re going say are you gay, are you straight, are you a homosexual something? God made men, men and He made women, women. You’ve got to live the way God wants you to live. He loves all of us regardless of whatever you are, He loves you. I don’t care what you are, He loves you. And He can save you and He will save you.”
See some of the memorials below:
can’t believe little richard’s died. a true rock n roll legend. all i can think about is kennedy davenport’s snatch game. pic.twitter.com/ifWcz6rmFZ
'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.
These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.
TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tyra Sanchez over Raven (Season 2)
Tyra was young, beautiful and ambitious, but even she seemed surprised that she bested experienced queen Raven in the Season 2 finale. After her name was announced Tyra collapsed and started hyperventilating.
Tyra courted controversy over the years, and eventually quit drag entirely. Raven went on to far greater success, appearing on the inaugural "All Stars" edition (where she again placed second), hosting the digital Fashion RuView web series, and becoming RuPaul's make-up artist and creative producer on the show.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Raja Gemini over Manila Luzon (Season 3)
Raja -- who previously worked as a make-up artist on "America's Next Top Model" -- was one of the series' first bonafide high fashion queens.
Many thought runner-up Manila Luzon -- who herself had many memorable fashions and great comedic chops -- would've also been a worthy winner. Manila has since become a fan favorite (competing on two seasons of "All Stars") and considers Raja one of her close friends.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Jinkx Monsoon over Ro-Laska-Tox (Season 5)
Jinkx was the sleeper hit of the season; she literally has narcolepsy. She not only stood up to the powerful alliance of Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska and Detox -- the talented trio that made up Ro-Laska-Tox -- but ended up victorious in the end.
Alaska, who was visibly distraught after Jinkx was named the winner, would beat her teammates to win "All Stars" a few years later.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Violet Chachki over well, pretty much everyone else (Season 7)
Season 7 boasted an impressive cast that included pageant pro Kennedy Davenport, theater queen Ginger Minj, and the multi-talented Trixie Mattel and Katya -- all of whom would be deserving winners. But it was burlesque beauty Violet that was the polished gem that outshone the rest.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Bob the Drag Queen over Kim Chi/Naomi Smalls (Season 8)
Runners-up Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls are two of the most fashionable queens to ever grace the main stage, but it was Bob's humor and smarts that won her the crown, even though her looks were perhaps a notch below the competition's.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sasha Velour over Shea Coulee, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor (Season 9)
Season 9's final four is arguably the strongest in the show's history. It was the first season "Drag Race" introduced sudden death lip sync. After slaying her good friend Shea in the semi-final with her now-legendary rose petal reveal, Sasha took down the vivacious Peppermint in the final.
Trinity would go on to win "All Stars," and Shea is reportedly part of the next all-star line-up, so they are truly the cream of the crop.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Trixie Mattel over well, everyone else (All Stars 3)
Trixie is an extremely talented and well-liked queen, but her path to victory was secured when frontrunner BenDeLaCreme eliminated herself after winning 4 out of the first 5 challenges. Shangela -- who many predicted to be a finalist -- was left out of the running when a jury of her peers did not vote her into the Top 2.
Shangela has done just fine though, appearing in "A Star Is Born" and the HBO series "We're Here."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck over each other (All Stars 4)
For the first time in "Drag Race" history, RuPaul named co-winners. Both Monet and Trinity appeared surprised by the decision and somewhat shoddily edited finale (the show tapes several endings to keep the results from leaking).
"There's a tie?" Trinity asked in disbelief while watching the finale.
Yeah, we don't quite get it either...
Photo credit: Getty Images
Yvie Oddly over Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)
Conceptual beat out conventional when self-proclaimed oddity Yvie beat out Brooke Lynn, a stunningly polished dancer.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 10
Did the best woman win her season? We debate the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Star” editions
"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.
These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.
TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.