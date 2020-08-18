Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon Brainstorm Virtual Emmys Attire and Takeout Options (Video)

What’s the dress code for a virtual awards ceremony? That was one of many questions about the virtual Emmys that were on Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon’s minds during Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“So have you decided what you’re wearing on your couch at this year’s Emmys?” Washington, who was filling in as guest host for Jimmy Kimmel, asked her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star.
“You know, I don’t know anything about the Emmys, other than I think Jimmy is hosting it, right?” Witherspoon responded.
Yes, Kimmel will be hosting the 2020 Emmys, which take place virtually (due to the pandemic) on Sept. 20. And once Washington and Witherspoon realized that they demanded answers from the currently vacationing ABC late-night host.
“I know, but he’s not here to take our questions about what it’s going to be!” said Washington, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her part in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”
“We have a lot of followup questions!” Reese said, with Kerry adding: “Jimmy, come back from vacation!”
Washington then asked Witherspoon, whose production banner Hello Sunshine has garnered 18 Emmy nominations this year, if she’ll be forcing her family to sit down and take part in the Television Academy’s virtual ceremony next month.
“Oh my gosh, I guess so, yeah?” she said. “I mean, it’s going to be sort of a different experience. Are we all going to be in our pajamas, or? I’m going to be eating takeout, for sure.”
“Yes, yes,” Washington agreed.
