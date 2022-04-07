Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the judge’s confirmation vote in the Senate, which passed 53-47. Reactions to Jackson’s confirmation were mostly celebratory. Francisco J. Pelayo caught a video of Harris’ reaction.
‘I’m overjoyed,” Harris said after the ceremony. “There’s so much about what’s happening in the world now that is presenting some of the worst of this moment and human behaviors, and then we have a moment like this that I think reminds us that there is still so much yet to accomplish and that we can accomplish, including a day like today that is so historic and so important.”
President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court in February. She was the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court and now will become the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. She will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who has been on the Court since 1994.
“I do believe [this] is a very important statement about who we are as a nation that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land,” Harris said. “It’s a good statement about who we are.”
More women, including Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren, have reacted similarly.
More continued to celebrate the momentous occasion:
Some had other angles to add to their well wishes.