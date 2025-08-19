Kevin Costner Says ‘Horizon’ Sex Harassment Lawsuit Is Stunt Performer’s Ploy to ‘Damage My Reputation’ in Filing to Dismiss

Kevin Costner is calling “Horizon” stunt performer Devyn LaBella’s sexual harassment lawsuit a ploy to damage his reputation in a new filing to dismiss.

In a declaration filed Monday, Costner – who not only starred but also directed and backed his western pet project with his own money – called out LaBella’s lawsuit. The stunt performer alleged back in a May filing that she was tasked with performing a violent rape scene without notice or consent and without the intimacy coordinator required by union rules present.

“Devyn’s claims against me are absolutely false, and it is deeply disappointing to

me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that I or any other member of my production team would make one of our own feel uncomfortable, let alone suffer the ‘nightmare’ she has invented,” Costner said. “My belief is that Devyn’s claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation.”

He added: “These allegations are so patently false I can only assume that the purpose was to use this sensationalistic language to embarrass and damage me and the ‘Horizon’ movies on an ongoing basis in order to gain a massive and unjustified payday.”

Costner’s attorneys are looking at dismissing the case through the anti-SLAPP statute and seeking a September 18 hearing in Los Angeles.

LaBella’s suit went after the director and producers of “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2” for not only being asked to perform a rape scene without notice, consent, or an intimacy coordinator, but also for retaliation for reporting the incident by not being called back for subsequent work on the “Horizon” film series and never being hired again by the stunt coordinator for the film.

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry,” LaBella said in a statement during her May filing.

The original lawsuit claims that, unbeknownst to LaBella, Ella Hunt – the “Horizon” star who LaBella performed stunts for – had walked off the set “visibly upset” after being told by Costner about the impromptu scene. The rape scene was not listed on the day’s call sheet, and LaBella did not know that the scene would involve rape until another stunt performer was called on to perform simulated sex on top of her.

“Compliance under pressure is not consent,” LaBella said in a statement with her amended lawsuit that included conversations with “Horizon’s” intimacy coordinator. “Consent cannot be given after the harm has already begun. Once the line is crossed, there is no real choice left to make. I spoke up immediately. And for that, I was met with silence, deflection and efforts to discredit me. This case is not just about what happened to me. It’s about a broken system that protects those in power and punishes those who speak out.”

