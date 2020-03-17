NBA star Kevin Durant told The Athletic Tuesday that he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team put out a statement confirming that four players had the virus but did not name them. One was said to be exhibiting symptoms while the others were asymptomatic. Durant was not said to be experiencing symptoms, according to The Athletic.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The team is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the four players, including recent opponents, and is also asking players and members of the travel party to remain isolated.

The NBA was the first of the major sports organizations to postpone its season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A second player in the Jazz locker room later tested positive after the league suspended play.

Durant is a two-time NBA finals MVP and signed with the Nets in 2019, though injuries have prevented him from suiting up with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

See the statement via the Brooklyn Nets below:

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020