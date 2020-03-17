Kevin Durant Among 4 Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” the NBA star tells The Athletic

| March 17, 2020 @ 2:36 PM Last Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 2:55 PM
Kevin Durant

Getty Images

NBA star Kevin Durant told The Athletic Tuesday that he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team put out a statement confirming that four players had the virus but did not name them. One was said to be exhibiting symptoms while the others were asymptomatic. Durant was not said to be experiencing symptoms, according to The Athletic.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Also Read: How ESPN Plans to Survive Without Sports During Coronavirus Hiatus

The team is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the four players, including recent opponents, and is also asking players and members of the travel party to remain isolated.

The NBA was the first of the major sports organizations to postpone its season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A second player in the Jazz locker room later tested positive after the league suspended play.

Durant is a two-time NBA finals MVP and signed with the Nets in 2019, though injuries have prevented him from suiting up with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

See the statement via the Brooklyn Nets below:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Tom Hanks Idris Elba Lucian Grainge Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 8

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue