Kevin Is a Struggling Single Dad in ‘Fatherhood’ Trailer (Video)

Kevin Hart plays a widower attempting to raise his daughter as a single parent in the new trailer for “Fatherhood.”

“I’m a parent and I don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” Hart’s character admits, as we see him struggle to sing his baby girl to sleep, style her hair and assemble a stroller, all while trying to convince himself and his loved ones that he’s up to the challenge. Watch the funny and tearjerking trailer via the video above.

Netflix will release “Fatherhood” on June 18, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, will present the film alongside Netflix and Sony.

“Fatherhood” is an adaptation of author Matt Logelin’s memoir “Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love.” Hart stars as a dad who is forced to raise his daughter on his own after his wife’s unexpected death. The film also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser.

Paul Weitz (“About A Boy”) is directing, based on a script he co-wrote with Dana Stevens (“City of Angels,” “Safe Haven”). Marty Bowen, Hart, David Beaubaire and Peter Kiernan are producing, while Betsy Danbury, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Bryan Smiley, Jaclyn Huntling Swatt, Isaac Klausner, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin are executive producing.

Earlier this year, Hart and his HartBeat Productions signed an exclusive partnership with Netflix for feature films as well as a first-look production deal. “Fatherhood” is not part of the overall deal.