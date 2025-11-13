Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson to Host ‘Good Sports’ Weekly Talk Show on Prime Video

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are back together and ready to talk more sports.

The comic duo is set to host “Good Sports,” a weekly talk show coming to Amazon’s Prime Video for an initial 12-episode order. This series comes in the wake of Hart and Thompson’s Peacock-set recaps of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which received positive reactions for the pair’s off-the-cuff commentary.

“Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild, but this? This is next-level,” Thompson said. “’Good Sports’ is us just being ourselves — cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had. It’s gonna be a good time!”

Thompson and Hart both serve as executive producers on the show, which will stream every Tuesday for 12 weeks starting Nov. 25. The series will include the pair interviewing athletes, producing field pieces and commenting on sports highlights and news stories from the week.

Prime Video’s press release notes that the pair will discuss “everything from the NFL and NBA to neighborhood pickup games and little league drama … because whether it’s played in stadiums or backyards, all sports are ‘Good Sports.’”

“Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for ‘Good Sports,’ and that’s a guaranteed win,” Hart said. “This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that’s fresh, unfiltered and full of laughs. With our partners at Prime Video, we’re bringing the energy and a whole lot of love for the game.”

“Good Sports” is produced by Hartbeat and Artists for Artists. Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Meghan Hoffman, Mike Stein and JC Del Barco II of Hartbeat serve as executive producers alongside Hart, while Johnny Ryan Jr. of Artists for Artists executive producers alongside Thompson. “Good Sports” is also executive produced by David Nickoll and Colton Dunn, and produced by Michelle Mastellone.

“Good Sports” will premiere its 12-episode season Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.