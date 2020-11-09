Kevin Hart Sets New Netflix Standup Comedy Special

Kevin Hart has set another standup comedy special at Netflix, the streaming service said Monday. Titled “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,” the new event will launch Nov. 17.

Per Netflix, “Kevin Hart serves up laughs and brick oven pizza from the comfort of his home and dishes on male group chats, sex after 40 and life with COVID-19.”

The special was filmed in September in Los Angeles, one month after Hart revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” he said while performing at one of Dave Chappelle’s socially distanced comedy shows in Ohio in August, according to the New York Post.

“Zero F**ks Given” marks Hart’s second standup special at the streaming service, with the first being 2019’s “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” Also at Netflix, Hart has the docuseries “Don’t F**k This Up,” which launched last year and captured the actor’s day-to-day life in the period following the fallout of his Oscars hosting controversy, and the special “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.”

You can watch a very brief teaser for “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given” via the video above. The special launches Nov. 17.