Kevin Jordan Inks First Look Deal With MACRO Television Studios

Former VH1 creative director Kevin Jordan has signed a first look deal with MACRO Television Studios, the company announced on Thursday.

Under the pact, Jordan is developing two projects with MACRO, a supernatural drama “Thirst” and a period drama called “Cordoba.”

“Right now we’re in a creative renaissance of storytelling in television and film, at a point in history where audiences are demanding to see the many Black and Brown stories that have not been told before,” Jordan said in a statement to TheWrap. “This is a huge opportunity not just for me, but for the entertainment industry at large, and I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant minds at MACRO to bring these narratives to life.”

Also Read: River Road Entertainment Taps MACRO Producer Kim Roth as Chief Creative Officer

“One of the most important aspects of what we do at MACRO is to identify and uplift Black voices in front of and behind the camera,” added MACRO TV Studios president Marta Fernandez who is overseeing both series for the studio. “Kevin is an exciting new producer with fresh ideas and a point of view not always put forward in television. We are excited by the projects Kevin brings to table and look forward to working with him on Thirst, Cordoba and many more to come.”

“Thirst” centers on a brilliant but unknown Atlanta rapper thinks he’s finally found a way to stardom when he is offered the chance to join The Lost Boys, one of hip-hop’s biggest acts. But behind the velvet ropes, gold grills and palatial mansion facades, The Lost Boys are hiding a dark secret–they’re a family of vampires with a history stretching back centuries. Leah Benavides and Carlito Rodriguez are the showrunners/executive producers. Ben Watkins, Malcolm Spellman, Nichelle Tramble and Jordan will also executive produce.

“Cordoba” will be an action/adventure series that centers on a group of Moors (Arab and Berber warriors who ruled North Africa) who conquered southern Spain and defeated the Spanish King Roderic. Executive producers are Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith. Jordan will also executive produce.

Formerly the creative director at VH1, the ad industry veteran also served as creative director for Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World” campaign.

MACRO Television Studios is a division of MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. The company’s multiple business verticals include a film and television studio, talent and influencer management divisions, a branding and creative agency and a venture firm.

Jordan is repped by CAA.

Variety first reported the news.