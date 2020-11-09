Kevin Mayer is on this third job in 2020, joining Access Industries, the parent company of DAZN, the sports streaming service led by former ESPN president John Skipper.

Access Industries, founded by Len Blavatnik, also has significant investments in Warner Music Group and music and audio streaming service Deezer. Mayer will be tasked with identifying “new opportunities” for Access’ media-related businesses.

“Kevin has an unrivaled depth of experience building successful global media and entertainment enterprises,” Blavatnik said. “He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of Access’s investment areas.”

Mayer began the year as head of Disney’s direct-to-consumer segment, coming off the successful launch of Disney+ and appearing primed to succeed Bob Iger as CEO. That job would eventually go to Bob Chapek in February, which led to Mayer leaving in May to run TikTok as its first CEO. That role would be short-lived for Mayer as the company came under increasing scrutiny by President Donald Trump and the push for TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the popular social media app.

Mayer said, “I look forward to helping Access build on the success of its leading media and entertainment businesses as a key component of my future endeavors. Len has created a company with a variety of impressive assets well positioned to move forward strongly in the years ahead.”