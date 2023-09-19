Kevin McCarthy Tells Fox News Donald Trump Is ‘Stronger Than Ever,’ Ron DeSantis ‘Not at the Same Level’ (Video)

Kevin McCarthy has yet to make an official endorsement for the Republican presidential nominee, but judging by what he said on Fox News, the House speaker has at least made up his mind about who’s strongest among the two front-runners.

During a lengthy one-on-one interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy was riffing on President Joe Biden’s policies when host Maria Bartiromo suggested things like inflation and rising gas prices might be the reason Trump is leading in most current polls.

“What’s your take on this, that as we see more indictments of Donald Trump, he seems to be gaining in terms of popularity with the public?” Bartiromo asked. “Will he be the nominee?”

“I think he will be the nominee,” McCarthy was quick to respond. “President Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016 or 2020, and there’s a reason why: They saw the policies of what he was able to do with putting America first, making our economy stronger. We didn’t have inflation. We didn’t have these battles around the world. We didn’t look weak around the world.”

Bartiromo then suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, trailing Trump as a distant second in GOP primary polling, is “working with your colleagues” in trying to push for a government shutdown.

“Yeah, but I don’t think that would work anywhere,” McCarthy said. “A shutdown would only give strength to the Democrats. It would give the power to Biden. It wouldn’t pay our troops, our border agents … I actually want to achieve something, and this is why President Trump was so smart, he was successful in this.

That’s when Bartiromo brought up recent polls showing Trump beating Biden in a head-to-head match.

“He’s stronger than he has ever been in this process,” McCarthy said. “And, look, I served with Ron DeSantis, he’s not at the same level as President Trump, by any shape or form. He would not have gotten elected without President Trump’s endorsement.”

Watch McCarthy’s remarks around the 8-minute mark in the video above.