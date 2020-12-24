Kevin Spacey posted a video to YouTube on Christmas Eve for the third year in a row. But unlike years past, he did not do so as his “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood, instead sharing a pretty heartfelt message about suicide prevention.

After briefly starting off by saying “What would Christmas Eve be without a message from me?” in Underwood’s notable southern drawl, the disgraced actor broke character and began to share a much more serious, and genuine, message to those who are struggling.

“To anyone out there who is struggling, or contemplating that idea, please, please do not take that step,” he said directly to the camera. “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing. If you’re suffering, if you need help. If you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity. If your back is up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation. I promise you there is a path.”

Spacey later added: “There are people out there who understand and who can help. Because you are not alone.”

You can watch the video above.

For the last two years, Spacey, who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and misconduct, has posted bizarre videos of him in character as Underwood, that appeared to vaguely address the many allegations against him. Here is last year’s and the one from 2018.

This past May, he addressed the allegations directly for the first time while speaking at a German business conference called Bits & Pretzels. During a roughly 10-minute speech that was streamed virtually from his home, he explained that while he usually doesn’t like to tell people he can relate to their situation, he said in this instance, “I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.”

At the end of last year, Spacey settled a sexual assault lawsuit with an unidentified massage therapist who had said the actor forced him to touch his genitals twice during a massage session in Malibu. The man died earlier in 2019 of undisclosed causes, according to his attorney.

Kevin Spacey is also being investigated by Scotland Yard over six claims of sexual harassment and assault that allegedly occurred in London while the actor was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.

In September, he was sued by two men who say the actor sexually assaulted them in the 1980s when they were 14 years old.

The first plaintiff is Anthony Rapp, who previously said Spacey “tried to seduce” him decades ago when he was a 14-year-old actor appearing on Broadway. Rapp claimed that a then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to a party at the older actor’s apartment in 1986, placed him on his bed, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance before the younger actor was able to “squirm” away.

The second plaintiff is identified only as C.D., who says he met Kevin Spacey in 1981 as a student in Spacey’s acting class when he was 12 years old. According to the complaint, obtained by TheWrap, the two met again when C.D. was 14, at which point Spacey invited him to his apartment where C.D. says he performed anal and oral sex on Spacey.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.