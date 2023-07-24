Kevin Spacey Criminal Sex Assault Case Goes to Jury in London

A London jury began deliberating Monday in the sexual assault trial of “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey, who facing eight counts of sexual and indecent assault from 2001 to 2013 brought by four men.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty and became emotional on the stand earlier this month, acknowledging that he is a “big flirt” who made a “clumsy pass” at one accuser. He also said he was in shock that another would “stab me in the back” years later.

Five weeks of testimony included testimony from all four accusers, as well as Elton John for the defense, among other material and character witnesses. On Monday morning the Southwark Crown Court judge walked the panel of 12 British subjects through all the evidence Monday morning before sending them off to deliberate.

John and husband David Furnish testified that Spacey only once ever attended the couple’s gala ball, in 2001 – and not a few years later, when one accuser said Spacey grabbed his crotch on the drive to the event.

Charges include indecent assault, sexual assault and “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity,” with the potential to land Spacey in a British prison for the rest of his life.

Spacey maintains homes in both London and New York, where late last year he was found not liable in a civil lawsuit brought by “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp. He has remained free on bail during the trial and faces an undetermined jail sentence if convicted.