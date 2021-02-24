’90s Kids Will Feel All the Nostalgia From the ‘kid 90’ Trailer (Video)

’90s kids, may we present the nostalgia-inducing trailer for Soleil Moon Frye’s (“Punky Brewster”) documentary, “kid 90.”

Watch the trailer via the video above.

As a teenager in the ‘90s, Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went, documenting hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, “kid 90” unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion, according to Hulu’s description of the doc.

At one point in the “kid 90” trailer, Frye talks about developing early: “People were calling me ‘Punky Boobster,'” she said. “Men treated me more like a woman and not a 13-year-old.”

“We weren’t concerned about the internet,” Frye said a bit earlier in the sneak peek. “We did things that teenagers did, we just happened to be in Hollywood.”

“It got pretty crazy,” Stephen Dorff added. “It was like our ’60s.”

Other child stars featured in the doc are David Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

Unfortunately, others did not live long enough to participate.

“It seemed like I was losing a friend every week,” Dorff, one of the more fortunate ’90s stars, says.

“Kid 90” is executive produced by Jason Goldberg and Alan Welch for STX, Philip Watson and Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way, Yana Gorskaya, and Neil Meiklejohn. It was directed by Soleil Moon Frye. STX serves as the studio.

By the way, “Punky Brewster” is back in revival form Thursday on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. In what Peacock is calling a “continuation” of the sitcom, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

“kid 90” debuts March 12 on Hulu.