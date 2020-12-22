Kid of the Year 2020 Gitanjali Rao

Just 1.4 Million People of Any Age Watched CBS’ ‘Kid of the Year’ Airing

by | December 22, 2020 @ 8:43 AM

Special ran on some ViacomCBS cable channels earlier this month

Very few kids and adults tuned in to watch CBS’ airing of the “Kid of the Year” special on Monday, when “The Bachelorette” led ABC to a very easy primetime win.

“Kid of the Year” ran across some ViacomCBS cable channels earlier this month, but its 0.2 rating/1 share and 1.4 million total-viewer tally last night were still pretty soft.

