Kid Rock, John Daly in Audience at Trump-Biden Debate

Kid Rock and professional golfer John Daly were in the audience at Thursday’s final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The two, who were asked to put on their masks while seated in the audience, also attended a Trump fundraiser before the debate but were seen there without masks on.

On his Twitter account, Daly also tweeted a photo with Kid Rock and shared his support for Trump, writing “TRUMP MTHA FUCKAS.”

Thursday’s debate, hosted by NBC News’ Kristen Welker in Nashville, is expected to be the second and final matchup between the candidates. Topics will include the COVID-19 pandemic, “American families,” race in America, climate change, national security and “leadership.”