How to Keep the Kiddos Busy During Coronavirus Isolation: Laurie Berkner Live, Nick’s #KidsTogether
From Broadway in New York City to the Hollywood studios of Los Angeles, families are self-quarantining in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus. That means mommies and daddies all across America are looking to their television sets and the web for unique ways to keep their kids busy — especially the little ones who have no virtual school and a limited capacity to self-entertain.
Over here, it is Day 2 of no daycare for The Maglios and we’re getting desperate for ways to keep our 3-year-old daughter busy. All of this extra screen time has meant lots of Disney+, but how many “Doc McStuffins” episodes can one kid watch, and how often do we need to replay “The Little Mermaid”? (The realistic answer to both questions is “a lot.”)
As much of a Godsend as the Disney streaming service has been, contrary to popular (kids’) belief, that “Puppy Dog Pals” theme song actually can become irritating. Plus, and don’t tell this TV editor’s boss this, we hear television can rot the brain.
First though, a professional recommendation: Nickelodeon, which has seen a 20% surge in TV ratings since Monday, has launched #KidsTogether, a prosocial campaign featuring a hand-washing obsessed SpongeBob, among other characters with teachable quirks and important messages. The offering also includes downloadable games and ideas for stay-at-home activities.
Additionally, through the help of national partner organizations, Nickelodeon has made Noggin — its direct-to-consumer interactive learning service for preschoolers — free for three months to kids in need. That offering starts next week.
Below is a list of other options you may not be as aware of, as curated from a survey of this work-from-home father’s friends, family and colleagues. Stay safe — and six feet apart — out there.
Brianna M. (Mom of a girl age 3) Laurie Berkner of the Laurie Berkner Band (and formerly of Noggin) is doing a Facebook Live every morning at 10 a.m., where she performs songs, reads books and interacts with fans.
Additionally, each weekday the band will be “posting a song for a morning Berkner Breakfast (7 a.m. ET), an afternoon Berkner Break (3 p.m. ET), and an evening Berkner Bedtime (7 p.m. ET),” Laurie wrote on Twitter.
“Our daughter loves Laurie Berkner and all of her music, so the daily 10 a.m. Facebook live streams sounded like a perfect addition to our morning routine. Penny was enthralled to see Laurie playing the guitar in her home and danced around our house during the live music session. In fact, she insisted on having her own guitar to play along!”
Lindley M. (Mom of two girls, ages 1.5 and 6)
We’re watching “Christine’s Critters” at 11 a.m. ET each day via Facebook Live.
Marisa M. (Mom of two boys, ages 1.5 and 4.5) Little Rockers Band’s livestream on YouTube was good for the younger one more so than his big brother. Little Rockers are live-streaming music classes at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET.
We also watched Pete the Cat creator and author James Dean live on Instagram where he drew Pete live and did a read along.
Katie J. (Mom of a girl age 2)
She always loves a good Cocomelon singalong on YouTube. “Go! Go! Cory Carson” on Netflix was engaging for her in the past when I was down with stomach bug.
Of course, “Frozen” on Disney+. She also likes watching Kids Fun TV “Frozen” stuff on YouTube.
(Note: Disney has made “Frozen II” available months ahead of time on Disney+)
Maryellen B. (Mom of three boys, ages 3, 5 and 7) My older boys are doing the Mo Willems Lunch Doodles and all of them are doing “Go Noodle” videos. Go Noodle is about “mindfulness and movement.”
“We have really loved the Mo Willems Lunch Doodles. They are providing our family with a regular activity and a routine, one based in literacy and art, but more importantly I am finding my kids (and myself!) really benefiting from Mo’s conversations. This week in teaching the kids how to draw Gerald, the elephant from his Elephant and Piggie series, he pointedly used his book ‘Waiting Is Not Easy’ and connected it to our current social-distancing, life-on-hiatus way of being. It allowed me to talk to the kids about how we are waiting to do so many of the things we normally do, and how that can be challenging, but that there is good in the waiting, too. Mo Willems is a calm, reassuring voice I am so grateful to be able to tune into daily.”
Jes O. (Mom of a girl age 4)
The Cincinnati Zoo is doing Facebook Live streams of its safari seven days a week starting at 3 p.m. ET.
Isolation TV Guide: The Most Binge-Worthy Shows on Every Streaming Service (Photos)
Have you, like so many of us,found yourself doing an absurd amount of binge-watching during isolation? And yet, do you find yourself struggling to find a decent thing actually worth watching? Well, here is TheWrap's list of the five most binge-worthy original series from the major streamers, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, Showtime, and Amazon.
Netflix, Fox, HBO
Netflix: "Love Is Blind"
Little did we know that soon enough, we'd all be in the pods. Close your eyes and let the sweet, grating tones of Jessica's voice carry you away.
Try not to think of all the sex you're not having while cooped up in quarantine/isolation.
Netflix
Netflix: "Locke & Key"
This one dropped last month, but if you slept on it, it's not too late to catch up on the first season of this strange, key-filled drama.
Netflix
Netflix: "You"
If we're talking binge-worthiness, this one will have you sucked in faster than you can say Joe Goldberg.
Other honorable Netflix mentions: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Russian Doll," "Narcos," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Mad Men," "Sherlock," "Mindhunter," "Outlander," "The Circle," "Ozark"
Netflix
Amazon: "Carnival Row"
Escape from the terrors of reality by slipping into this magical world of fairies and beasts.
Amazon
Amazon: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Come along with Midge on her quest to become a stand-up comedian.
Amazon
Amazon: "Fleabag"
Can we offer you a hot priest in this trying time?
Amazon
Amazon: "Good Omens"
In this David Tennant and Michael Sheen-led series, an angel and a demon partner up to save the world from the apocalypse. Wonder if they have any free time these days?
Amazon
Amazon: "Jack Ryan"
Look into John Krasinski's glistening green eyes and be soothed.
Other honorable Amazon mentions: "Bosch," "Modern Love," "Goliath," "The Man in the High Castle" and "The Expanse"
Amazon
Hulu: "Handmaid's Tale"
If you need a distraction from the dystopian society we're currently living in, rest assured this series will convince you it could always be worse.
Hulu
Hulu: "The Act"
Joey King and Patricia Arquette star as Gypsey Rose Blanchard and her mother in this Munchausen-by-proxy drama based on a true story.
Hulu
Hulu: "11.22.63."
James Franco is masterful in this Stephen King imagining of what would happen if one man tried to go back in time to stop the JFK assassination.
Hulu
Hulu: "Castle Rock"
A psychological-horror series, also from Stephen King.
Hulu
Hulu: "Ramy"
Because we all need some laughs right about now.
Hulu
Disney+: "The Simpsons"
This obviously isn't a Disney+ original, but since Fox and Disney are one now, we had to count this classic cartoon.
Fox
Disney+: "The Mandalorian"
It's not too late to get on board the Baby Yoda train.
Disney
Disney+: "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
For those who loved the original, or for their children.
Disney
Disney+: Early 2000s Live-Action Disney Channel Classics
"Even Stevens," "Lizzie McGuire," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Hannah Montana," and "That's So Raven," to name a few.
Disney
Disney+: Early 2000s Animated Disney Channel Classics
Get you some "Kim Possible," "Doug," "The Proud Family," and "Phineas and Ferb."
Disney
HBO: "Game of Thrones"
Winter may have come and gone, but if there ever was a time to binge the entirety of this series, it's now.
HBO
HBO: "Succession"
Money. Power. Glory. Crying into your father's arms.
HBO
HBO: "Westworld"
Season 3 only just premiered, which means it's not too late to catch up on the first two seasons.
HBO
HBO: "McMillions"
McDonald's may be closed because of coronavirus, but HBO will never leave us.
HBO
HBO: "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Who doesn't smile when they hear that theme song?
Honorable mentions: "Euphoria," "Chernobyl," "The Outsider," "Avenue 5," "Gentleman Jack"
HBO
Showtime: "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
Why not use this downtime to learn about pyramid schemes?
Showtime
Showtime: "Murder in the Bayou"
Not only can you binge-watch this extremely sad and yet-unsolved true crime murder story, but you can also read the book by Ethan Brown when you're done.
Showtime
Showtime: "Homeland"
This series may be coming to an end next month, but the good news is, now you have plenty of time to catch up on all seven seasons prior to the eighth and final one.
Showtime
Showtime: "Shameless"
Because we're all feeling a bit like William H. Macy in the above picture right now.
Showtime
Showtime: "Kidding"
Let Jim Carrey make you laugh. It's what he does.
Showtime
Apple TV+: "The Morning Show"
Watch Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star as television journalists during the #MeToo era.
Apple
Apple TV+: "See"
Who couldn't use a little shirtless Jason Momoa in times like these?
Apple
Apple TV+: "Dickinson"
Watch Hailee Steinfeld as a sassy, young Emily Dickinson.
Apple
Apple TV+: "Little America"
Watch the heartwarming stories of immigrants unfold in this series from executive producer Kumail Nanjiani.
Apple
Apple TV+: "Servant"
Two words: Baby doll.
Apple
From “Love Is Blind” to “Westworld”
